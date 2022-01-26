Jawbox have announced a few US and European shows for 2022, which will include a bunch of dates with Jawbreaker and a 3 night residency at Le Poisson Rouge in NYC. See below to check out the dates.
Previous StoryStreams: Russ Rankin: 'Come Together Fall Apart '
Next StoryTours: The Go-Go's announce March shows
Jawbox announce 2022 shows
Jawbreaker adds more new locations to their 2022 Dear You tour
Jawbreaker adds a few more dates to their Dear You anniversary shows
Jawbreaker announce 'Dear You' anniversary tour
Blake Schwarzenbach and Joyce Manor to release split 7-inch
Chris Gethard to release new comedy special
Glacier Veins release Jawbreaker cover
Moral Mazes: "Illinois by Numbers"
Gordon Withers releases cello album of Jawbreaker covers
J. Robbins: 'Winter Sun'