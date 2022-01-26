Kim Gordon has announced solo tour dates for this spring and summer. She will be touring the UK and Europe along with America. Bill Nace and Mary Lattimore will be joining on select American dates. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, January 28. Kim Gordon released her solo album No Home Record in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 13
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, MA (w/Bill Nace)
|Mar 15
|9:30 Club
|Washington, DC (w/Bill Nace)
|Mar 16
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Bill Nace)
|Mar 18
|Webster Hall
|New York, NY (w/Bill Nace)
|Mar 19
|White Eagle Hall
|Jersey City, NJ (w/Bill Nace)
|Mar 22
|Orange Peel
|Asheville, NC (w/Mary Lattimore)
|Mar 24
|Variety Playhouse
|Atlanta, GA (w/Mary Lattimore)
|May 23
|Koko
|London, UK
|May 24
|Gorilla
|Manchester, UK
|May 25
|Queen Margaret Union
|Glasgow, UK
|May 26
|Trinity
|Bristol, UK
|May 28
|Het Sieraad
|Amsterdam, NL
|May 29
|AB Ballroom
|Brussels, BE
|May 30
|La Gaite Lyrique
|Paris, FR
|Jun 06
|Gloria Theater
|Koln, DE
|Jun 07
|Astra Kulturhaus
|Berlin, DE