Kim Gordon announces spring tour (US, UK, EU)

Kim Gordon has announced solo tour dates for this spring and summer. She will be touring the UK and Europe along with America. Bill Nace and Mary Lattimore will be joining on select American dates. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, January 28. Kim Gordon released her solo album No Home Record in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 13Paradise Rock ClubBoston, MA (w/Bill Nace)
Mar 159:30 ClubWashington, DC (w/Bill Nace)
Mar 16Theatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphia, PA (w/Bill Nace)
Mar 18Webster HallNew York, NY (w/Bill Nace)
Mar 19White Eagle HallJersey City, NJ (w/Bill Nace)
Mar 22Orange PeelAsheville, NC (w/Mary Lattimore)
Mar 24Variety PlayhouseAtlanta, GA (w/Mary Lattimore)
May 23KokoLondon, UK
May 24GorillaManchester, UK
May 25Queen Margaret UnionGlasgow, UK
May 26TrinityBristol, UK
May 28Het SieraadAmsterdam, NL
May 29AB BallroomBrussels, BE
May 30La Gaite LyriqueParis, FR
Jun 06Gloria TheaterKoln, DE
Jun 07Astra KulturhausBerlin, DE