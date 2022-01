1 hour ago by Em Moore

Fuck Money, the new punk band made up of TasZlin Muerte of BLXPLTN, and Alton Jenkins, Bill Kenny, and Jeremy Humphries of Future Death, have released a video for their new song "Apollo". The video was produced by @T4MP0NDX and has a warning for those with photosensitive epilepsy. Fuck Money released their first single "Demure" in 2021. Check out the video and song below.