Emo's Not Dead have announced they will be embarking on a fall cruise on November 8th to 12th. The event will leave Los Angeles, CA and travel to Ensenada, Mexico. The cruise will include performances by Dashboard Confessional, Underoath, New Found Glory, Thursday]], Plain White T's, Silverstein and much much more. For more info on the event, you can click here.
Emo's Not Dead Cruise announce lineup
