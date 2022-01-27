Retirement Party have announced their final tour dates. The shows will take place in the US in the spring and Carly Cosgrove will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28. Retirement Party announced their break up earlier this week and released Runaway Dog in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 24
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, IL (w/Ratboys, Rat Tally)
|Apr 06
|The Sanctuary
|Detoit, MI
|Apr 08
|Mahall's Apartment
|Cleveland, OH
|Apr 09
|The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Apr 10
|Comet Ping Pong
|Washington, DC
|Apr 12
|Baby's All Right
|New York, NY
|Apr 13
|Crystal Ballroom
|Boston, MA