Retirement Party announces final tour

Retirement Party
by Tours

Retirement Party have announced their final tour dates. The shows will take place in the US in the spring and Carly Cosgrove will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28. Retirement Party announced their break up earlier this week and released Runaway Dog in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 24Thalia HallChicago, IL (w/Ratboys, Rat Tally)
Apr 06The SanctuaryDetoit, MI
Apr 08Mahall's ApartmentCleveland, OH
Apr 09The Funhouse at Mr. SmallsPittsburgh, PA
Apr 10Comet Ping PongWashington, DC
Apr 12Baby's All RightNew York, NY
Apr 13Crystal BallroomBoston, MA