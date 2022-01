Perhaps surprisingly, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones have broken up. They stated simply, "After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band. Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS."

The band last released When God Was Great in 2021.