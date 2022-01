2 hours ago by John Gentile

Alice Cooper has released a new 12-inch single. It's called Alice Cooper And The Tome Of Madness" and it finds Alice telling an 18-minute long scary story. It is a "companion" to the online slot machine Tome of Madness, which uses Cooper as the game's spokesperson. The released is being pressed by the label/casino company Metal Department in Germany. ZZ Top and Kiss have similar online slots games.