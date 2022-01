9 hours ago by Em Moore

Collaborative collective MØTIVATIØN have released a video for their new song "REVELATIØN DENIED". The song features Erik Payne, Gregg Roberts, Mike Radford, and John Sutton of Intoxicated and Ken Andrews of Obituary. The song is off their upcoming album The Infinite 8 Steps tø Pøwer / Møney / Møre due out February 22 via Seeing Red Records. A brief video documenting the creation of the track called "REVELATIØN DENIED DISCLØSED" has also been released. Check out the videos below.