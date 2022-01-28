Bristol Booze Cruise festival has announced more bands for 2022. Future Teens, Worriers, Hit Like A Girl, The Raging Nathans, and The Menstrual Cramps are among the bands announced. They join the previously announced first wave bands. The festival will take place June 18-19, 2022 in Bristol, UK. See the updated full lineup below.
Bristol Booze Cruise 2022 Lineup
Future Teens
Worriers
Hit Like A Girl
Burnt Tapes
UberYou
The Menstrual Cramps
Fightmilk
Fortitude Valley
Soot Sprite
Cold Years
Irish Handcuffs
Misfortune Cookie
Tired Radio
The Raging Nathans
Dangers of Love
Heavy Heart
All Better
Dude Trips
Trophy Jump
Say It Anyway
Tigers Jaw
Dollar Signs
Such Gold
Dream Nails
Nervus
Fresh
Cherym
The Penske File
Mikey Erg
Ramona
Rest Easy
Andrew Paley
Bob Nanna
Hells Ditch
Moonraker
Goodbye Blue Monday
Arguer
La Moxie