Circa Survive have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called A Dream About Death and will be out February 4 via Rise Records. They have also released a video for their new single "Electric Moose". The video was directed by Katharine White and features dancers Stephanie Kim and Kenzie McClure. Circa Survive will be touring later this year and released A Dream About Love in 2021. Check out the video below.