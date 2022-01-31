Wurst Nurse release “I'm Not Your Punching Bag” video

Wurst Nurse have released a video for their new song "I'm Not Your Punching Bag". The video was created by Wild Rose Pictures. The band released a statement along with the video that reads in part,

"We actually wrote this song pre-pandemic as we struggled to understand the various types of abuse that healthcare workers face when at work. Never did we think that this abuse could extend outside of the hospital and never did we think that HCWs would be harassed, spat on and assaulted in the streets for merely wearing their uniforms. We refuse to believe that tolerating this kind of behaviour is ‘just part of the job’. For too long nurses have been fed this narrative and we say that that’s not good enough. We want better support in hospitals to keep us safe and pay that reflects the risks we are exposed to when at work. Please, STOP glorifying us as ‘heroes’, this implies that we are superhuman and fails to recognise our needs. START treating us as members of the community who deserve basic human respect."

The song will be on their upcoming EP that will be out later this year. Wurst Nurse released their Hot Hot Hot EP in 2018. Check out the video below.