Spiritual Cramp have announced spring tour dates with Advertisement. World Be Free and Ways Away will be on select dates. Spiritual Cramp released their EP Here Comes More Bad News in 2021. Advertisement released their EP Freedom in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 10
|X Bar
|Cupertino, CA (w/World Be Free, Ways Away)
|Mar 11
|Thee Parkside
|San Francisco, CA (w/World Be Free, Ways Away)
|Mar 12
|Midnight Hour
|San Fernando Valley, CA (w/World Be Free, Ways Away)
|Mar 13
|Brother Brother
|Los Angeles, CA (w/World Be Free, Ways Away)
|Mar 14
|Hotel Congress
|Tucson, AZ
|Mar 19
|Club Dada
|Dallas, TX
|Mar 21
|The Beast
|Tempe, AZ