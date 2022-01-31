Spiritual Cramp/Advertisement (US)

by Tours

Spiritual Cramp have announced spring tour dates with Advertisement. World Be Free and Ways Away will be on select dates. Spiritual Cramp released their EP Here Comes More Bad News in 2021. Advertisement released their EP Freedom in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 10X BarCupertino, CA (w/World Be Free, Ways Away)
Mar 11Thee ParksideSan Francisco, CA (w/World Be Free, Ways Away)
Mar 12Midnight HourSan Fernando Valley, CA (w/World Be Free, Ways Away)
Mar 13Brother BrotherLos Angeles, CA (w/World Be Free, Ways Away)
Mar 14Hotel CongressTucson, AZ
Mar 19Club DadaDallas, TX
Mar 21The BeastTempe, AZ