AFI postpone tour to fall

AFI postpone tour to fall
by Tours

AFI have announced the postponement of their upcoming tour. The tour will now take place in the fall. A statement released by the band on Instagram reads in part,

"Given the current challenges that we are still facing at this stage of the pandemic, we have come to the very difficult decision to postpone The Bodies Tour to the fall of 2022. With Covid cases still on the rise, we fear that we will not be able to complete the tour the way it is currently scheduled, and moving it will hopefully give us a better chance to see it through to its entirety."

The band's two Los Angeles shows will still take place as planned in March. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. AFI released Bodies in 2021. Check out the updated dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 25PalladiumLos Angeles, CA
Mar 26PalladiumLos Angeles, CA
Oct 21SOMASan Diego, CA
Oct 22When We Were Young FestLas Vegas, NV
Oct 23When We Were Young FestLas Vegas, NV
Oct 25House of BluesAnaheim, CA
Oct 28Marquee TheatrePhoenix, AZ
Oct 29When We Were Young FestLas Vegas, NV
Nov 04Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA
Nov 05Agora BallroomCleveland, OH
Nov 079:30 ClubWashington, DC
Nov 089:30 ClubWashington, DC
Nov 09Terminal 5New York, NY
Nov 11RoyaleBoston, MA
Nov 12Stage AEPittsburgh, PA
Nov 14Majestic TheaterDetroit, MI
Nov 15Riviera TheatreChicago, IL
Nov 16FillmoreMinneaplis, MN
Nov 18Fillmore AditoriumDenver, CO
Nov 19Union Event CenterSalt Lake City, UT
Nov 21Showbox SoDoSeattle, WA
Nov 22Roseland TheaterPortland, OR
Nov 23Fox TheaterOakland, CA
Nov 25Ventura TheaterVentura, CA
Nov 26Rialto TheatreTucson, AZ
Nov 28Emo'sAustin, TX
Nov 29White Oak Music HallHouston, TX
Nov 30House of BluesDallas, TX
Dec 02Buckhead TheatreAtlanta, GA
Dec 03House of BluesOrlando, FL