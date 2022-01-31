AFI have announced the postponement of their upcoming tour. The tour will now take place in the fall. A statement released by the band on Instagram reads in part,



"Given the current challenges that we are still facing at this stage of the pandemic, we have come to the very difficult decision to postpone The Bodies Tour to the fall of 2022. With Covid cases still on the rise, we fear that we will not be able to complete the tour the way it is currently scheduled, and moving it will hopefully give us a better chance to see it through to its entirety."

The band's two Los Angeles shows will still take place as planned in March. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates. AFI released Bodies in 2021. Check out the updated dates below.