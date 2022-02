15 hours ago by Em Moore

Satanic doo-wop duo Twin Temple have released a new two song single. The single features their new song "Let's Have A Satanic Orgy" along with a Spanish version called "Tengamos La Orgia Sat├ínica". The single is out via Nuclear Blast. Twin Temple released Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound…. Satanic Doo-Wop) in 2018 and their two-song single Twin Temple Summon the Sacred Whore… Babalon in 2021. Check out the songs below.