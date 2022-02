12 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

We are thrilled to bring you an all new Punknews Exclusive premiere for Upstate NY's based punks Neckscars. The band just released a video for their track, "Loaded". The track is off of their debut album Don't Panic. The video was filed and edited by Andrew Formales and features footage from their gig at Kingsland in Brooklyn, NY. See below to check out the video.