The Linda Lindas to release LP, share “Growing Up” video

by Em Moore
The Linda Lindas have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. The album is called Growing Up and will be out April 8 via Epitaph Records. The band have also released a video for their new single "Growing Up" that was directed by Humberto Leon. The Linda Lindas released their self-titled EP in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Growing Up Tracklist
1. Oh!
2. Growing Up
3. Talking to Myself
4. Fine
5. Nino
6. Why
7. Cuantes Veces
8. Remember
9. Magic
10. Racist, Sexist Boy