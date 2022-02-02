My Idea announce LP, release video and tour dates

My Idea have announced that they will be releasing a new full-length album. The album is called CRY MFER and will be out April 22 via Hardly Art. They have also released a video for the title track that was directed, produced, and edited by Daniel Brennan. My Idea will be touring this April and released their EP That's My Idea in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist and tour dates below.

CRY MFER Tracklist

1. Cry Mfer

2. Crutch

3. Baby I'm the Man

4. Lily's Phone

5. Breathe You

6. Not Afraid Anymore

7. Yea

8. My Idea & thanks for coming - One Tree Hell (feat. thanks for coming)

9. I Can't Dance Part 2

10. Pretty You

11. I Should Have Never Generated You

12. Popstar

13. Yr a Blur

14. Ouch (Cry Mfer) (Digital Bonus Track)

15. Breathe You (Beat Version) (Digital Bonus Track)