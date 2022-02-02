Pupil Slicer release “Thermal Runaway” feat. Cara Drolshagen of The Armed

Pupil Slicer release "Thermal Runaway" feat. Cara Drolshagen of The Armed
by

Pupil Slicer have released a video for their new song featuring Cara Drolshagen of The Armed, "Thermal Runaway". The video was created by Dark North Media. The song is a digital single and includes two remixes of "Wounds Upon My Skin" from Mirrors. Pupil Slicer will be touring the UK with Rolo Tomassi and Heriot later this month and released Mirrors in 2021. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 06Record JunkeeSheffield, UK (w/Hidden Mothers, Death Goals)
Feb 16The LoftSouthampton, UK (w/Rolo Tomassi, Heriot)
Feb 17Mama RouxBirmingham, UK (w/Rolo Tomassi, Heriot)
Feb 21Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK (w/Rolo Tomassi, Heriot)
Feb 22Club AcademyManchester, UK (w/Rolo Tomassi, Heriot)
Feb 23FleeceBristol, UK (w/Rolo Tomassi, Heriot)
Feb 24Oval SpaceLondon, UK (w/Rolo Tomassi, Heriot)