NY Dolls, Devo, RATM, Judas Priest, MC5, Dolly, Eminem, ATCQ, more nominated for Rock Hall 2022

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominations for 2022 inductees. This year, there are 17 parties vying for induction instead of the usual 15 due to a tie in the nominating committee’s electing process.

7 nominees in the Performer category this year are on the ballot for the first time: Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, A Tribe Called Quest, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Beck. Eminem is the only artist on the ballot to be nominated in a first year of eligibility.

The 10 parties getting another crack at induction are: Pat Benatar, Devo, New York Dolls, Kate Bush, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, MC5, Rage Against the Machine, Fela Kuti, Dionne Warwick.

Inductees will be announced in May and the ceremony will be in the Fall.