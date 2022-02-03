The Slackers to release new album

The Slackers are going to release their first studio album in about 7 years. Don't let the sunlight fool ya is out via Pirate's Press on April 1. You can see the lead video here. The band is also embarking on a lengthy tour, which you can see below.

DateCityVenue
03/30/2022Harrisburg, PAStage On Herr
3/31/2022Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Crafthouse
4/01/2022Bethlehem, PAMusikfest Cafe
4/07/2022Rehoboth Beach, DEArenas
4/08/2022Virginia Beach, VABunker Brewpub
4/10/2022Atlanta, GAMasquerade
5/7/2022Jersey City, NJWhite Eagle Hall
5/12/2022Ottawa, ONBrass Monkey
5/13/2022Montreal, QCCafe Campus
5/14/2022Quebec City, QCL'Antibar
5/17/2022Salt Lake City, UTCommonwealth Room
5/18/2022Denver, CoOriental Theater
5/20/2022Dallas, TXThree Links
5/21/2022Houston, TXScout Bar
5/22/2022San Antonio, TXRockbox
5/24/2022Albuquerque, NMLaunchpad
5/27/2022Flagstaff, AzYucca Room
5/28/2022Phoenix, AzCrescent Ballroom
9/26/2022Birmingham, UKHare and Hounds
9/27/2022Manchester, UKRetro
9/28/2022Huddersfield, UKParish
9/30/2022London, UKUnderworld
10/1/2022Leeds, UKBrudenell Social Club
10/2/2022Newcastle, UKThink Tank
10/3/2022Bristol, UKExchange
10/4/2022Antwerp, BelgiumKavka
10/6/2022Haarlem, NetherlandsPatroonaat
10/7/2022Den Haag, NetherlandsPaard
10/8/2022Sittard, NetherlandsErnestos
10/11/2022Zurich, SwitzerlandKomplex
10/12/2022Munich, GermanyFeierwerk
10/13/2022Vienna, AustriaArena
10/15/2022Sluderno, ItalyLoki
10/16/2022Nuremberg, GermanyDesi
10/17/2022Hannover, GermanyLux
10/18/2022Berlin, GermanyS036
10/19/2022Hamburg, GermanyMolotov
10/21/2022Koln, GermanyGebaude 9
10/22/2022Arlon, BelgiumL’entrepot