The Slackers to release new album

by John Gentile
The Slackers are going to release their first studio album in about 7 years. Don't let the sunlight fool ya is out via Pirate's Press on April 1. You can see the lead video here. The band is also embarking on a lengthy tour, which you can see below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|03/30/2022
|Harrisburg, PA
|Stage On Herr
|3/31/2022
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Pittsburgh Crafthouse
|4/01/2022
|Bethlehem, PA
|Musikfest Cafe
|4/07/2022
|Rehoboth Beach, DE
|Arenas
|4/08/2022
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Bunker Brewpub
|4/10/2022
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade
|5/7/2022
|Jersey City, NJ
|White Eagle Hall
|5/12/2022
|Ottawa, ON
|Brass Monkey
|5/13/2022
|Montreal, QC
|Cafe Campus
|5/14/2022
|Quebec City, QC
|L'Antibar
|5/17/2022
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Commonwealth Room
|5/18/2022
|Denver, Co
|Oriental Theater
|5/20/2022
|Dallas, TX
|Three Links
|5/21/2022
|Houston, TX
|Scout Bar
|5/22/2022
|San Antonio, TX
|Rockbox
|5/24/2022
|Albuquerque, NM
|Launchpad
|5/27/2022
|Flagstaff, Az
|Yucca Room
|5/28/2022
|Phoenix, Az
|Crescent Ballroom
|9/26/2022
|Birmingham, UK
|Hare and Hounds
|9/27/2022
|Manchester, UK
|Retro
|9/28/2022
|Huddersfield, UK
|Parish
|9/30/2022
|London, UK
|Underworld
|10/1/2022
|Leeds, UK
|Brudenell Social Club
|10/2/2022
|Newcastle, UK
|Think Tank
|10/3/2022
|Bristol, UK
|Exchange
|10/4/2022
|Antwerp, Belgium
|Kavka
|10/6/2022
|Haarlem, Netherlands
|Patroonaat
|10/7/2022
|Den Haag, Netherlands
|Paard
|10/8/2022
|Sittard, Netherlands
|Ernestos
|10/11/2022
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Komplex
|10/12/2022
|Munich, Germany
|Feierwerk
|10/13/2022
|Vienna, Austria
|Arena
|10/15/2022
|Sluderno, Italy
|Loki
|10/16/2022
|Nuremberg, Germany
|Desi
|10/17/2022
|Hannover, Germany
|Lux
|10/18/2022
|Berlin, Germany
|S036
|10/19/2022
|Hamburg, Germany
|Molotov
|10/21/2022
|Koln, Germany
|Gebaude 9
|10/22/2022
|Arlon, Belgium
|L’entrepot