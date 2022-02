, Posted by 3 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Sad Tomorrows, the new group made up of Jeff Schroeck of The Ergs, Mike Hunchback of Hunchback, J Nixon of Nervous Triggers, and Brian Gorsegner of Night Birds, have released a video for their song "Long Vibration". The video was made by Andy Vergange. The song is off their self-titled four-song EP that was released last month. Check out the video below.