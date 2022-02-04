The World is A Beautiful Place and I am No Longer Afraid to Die have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this spring. Bent Knee, Modern Color, and Amends will be joining them on all dates. The World is A Beautiful Place and I am No Longer Afraid to Die released Illusory Walls in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 29
|Club Volta
|Koln, DE
|Apr 30
|De Kinker
|Aarschot, BE
|May 01
|Mama Roux's
|Birmingham, UK
|May 02
|Rebellion
|Manchester, UK
|May 03
|G2
|Glasgow, UK
|May 04
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK
|May 05
|Joiners
|Southampton, UK
|May 06
|The Dome
|London, UK
|May 07
|De Helling
|Utrecht, NL
|May 08
|Garage
|Saarbrucken, DE
|May 10
|Logo
|Hamburg, DE
|May 11
|Faust
|Hannover, DE
|May 12
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, DE
|May 13
|Hydrozagadka
|Warsaw, PL
|May 14
|Naumanns
|Leipzig, DE
|May 15
|Futurum
|Prague, CZ
|May 16
|Z-Bau
|Nurnberg, DE
|May 18
|Backstage
|Munchen, DE
|May 19
|Legend Club
|Milan, IT
|May 20
|Kiff
|Aarau, CH
|May 21
|Stadtmitte
|Karlsruhe, DE