The World is A Beautiful Place and I am No Longer Afraid to Die announce EU & UK tour

The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die
by Tours

The World is A Beautiful Place and I am No Longer Afraid to Die have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for this spring. Bent Knee, Modern Color, and Amends will be joining them on all dates. The World is A Beautiful Place and I am No Longer Afraid to Die released Illusory Walls in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 29Club VoltaKoln, DE
Apr 30De KinkerAarschot, BE
May 01Mama Roux'sBirmingham, UK
May 02RebellionManchester, UK
May 03G2Glasgow, UK
May 04Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK
May 05JoinersSouthampton, UK
May 06The DomeLondon, UK
May 07De HellingUtrecht, NL
May 08GarageSaarbrucken, DE
May 10LogoHamburg, DE
May 11FaustHannover, DE
May 12CassiopeiaBerlin, DE
May 13HydrozagadkaWarsaw, PL
May 14NaumannsLeipzig, DE
May 15FuturumPrague, CZ
May 16Z-BauNurnberg, DE
May 18BackstageMunchen, DE
May 19Legend ClubMilan, IT
May 20KiffAarau, CH
May 21StadtmitteKarlsruhe, DE