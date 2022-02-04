Panic Shack release “Mannequin Man” video

Panic Shack release "Mannequin Man" video
by

Cardiff based punks Panic Shack have released a video for their new song "Mannequin Man". The video was filmed and edited by Ren Faulkner. The song is off their upcoming EP Baby Shack that will be out April 8 via Brace Yourself Records. Panic Shack will be touring the UK supporting Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard in the spring. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 10ScalaLondon, UK
Apr 06The CavesEdinburgh, UK
Apr 07StereoGlasgow, UK
Apr 08The ClunyNewcastle, UK
Apr 09Arts ClubLiverpool, UK
Apr 13TheklaBristol UK
Apr 14Bodega Social ClubNottingham, UK
Apr 15Bedford EsquiresBedford, UK
Apr 16Joiners ArmsSouthampton, UK