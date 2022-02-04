Panic Shack release “Mannequin Man” video

by Em Moore
Cardiff based punks Panic Shack have released a video for their new song "Mannequin Man". The video was filmed and edited by Ren Faulkner. The song is off their upcoming EP Baby Shack that will be out April 8 via Brace Yourself Records. Panic Shack will be touring the UK supporting Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard in the spring. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 10
|Scala
|London, UK
|Apr 06
|The Caves
|Edinburgh, UK
|Apr 07
|Stereo
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 08
|The Cluny
|Newcastle, UK
|Apr 09
|Arts Club
|Liverpool, UK
|Apr 13
|Thekla
|Bristol UK
|Apr 14
|Bodega Social Club
|Nottingham, UK
|Apr 15
|Bedford Esquires
|Bedford, UK
|Apr 16
|Joiners Arms
|Southampton, UK