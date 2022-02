Panic Shack release “Mannequin Man” video

4 hours ago by Em Moore

Cardiff based punks Panic Shack have released a video for their new song "Mannequin Man". The video was filmed and edited by Ren Faulkner. The song is off their upcoming EP Baby Shack that will be out April 8 via Brace Yourself Records. Panic Shack will be touring the UK supporting Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard in the spring. Check out the video and dates below.