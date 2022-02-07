Swami John Reis announces solo album details, releases new song

Ride The Wild Night Tracklist

1. Ride the Wild Night

2. I Ain't Your Pawn

3. Do You Still Wanna Make Out?

4. When I Kicked Him In The Face

5. Days of Auld Lang Syne

6. I Hate My Neighbors

7. In The Yellow House

8. Vape In The Dark Alone

9. Rip From the Bone

10. We Broke the News

11.Keeper of the Plains