Circa Suvive cancel North American tour

Circa Survive have announced the cancellation of their upcoming Blue Sky Noise 10th anniversary tour. Refunds are available for the cancelled shows. A statement released by the band on their social media reads in part,



"It breaks our hearts to announce that we are officially cancelling the BSN Anniversary Tour. This includes the dates that were being rescheduled for the summer as well.

There are multiple factors at play here but most pressingly Anthony is currently struggling with a mental health crisis and unable to be on tour at this time.

A focus on self and family is of the utmost importance right now therefore postponing or rescheduling any further doesn’t feel like the right thing to do.

We're absolutely devastated over this and feel awful for everyone it affects. We hope you will accept our most sincere apologies and regrets with this news and the last minute nature of this announcement."