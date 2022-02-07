Undertones to release 'Dig What You Need'

The Undertones will release a new compilation. On March 11, Dimple Discs will release Dig What You Need , a vinyl release that collects tracks from 2003’s Get What You Need and 2007’s Dig Yourself Deep . the tracks have been remastered and this is the first time that these tunes have been presented in vinyl format. the band is also going on tour with High Cornwell (ex- Strsnglers ) and Neville Staple opening select dates. You can see the tracklist and live dates below.

<a href="https://theundertones.bandcamp.com/album/dig-what-you-need">Dig What You Need by The Undertones</a>

Dig What You Need track list:

Side One

1. Thrill Me

2. Enough

3. Here Comes The Rain

4. She’s So Sweet

5. Fight My Corner

6. You Can’t say That

7. We All Talked About You

Side Two

1. Oh Please

2. Dig Yourself Deep

3. Winter Sun

4. I Need Your Love The Way It Used To Be

5. I’m Recommending Me

6. Joyland

The Undertones dates:

March

10 - Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill *

11 - Northampton, UK @Roadmender ^

12 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom ^

17 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk ^

18 - Frome, UK @ Cheese & Grain ^

19 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff SU Great Hall ^

31- Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop ^

April

01 - Manchester, UK @Academy - ^

02 - Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy ^

09 - Munich, Germany @ Feierwerk

10 - Weinheim, Germany @ Cafe Central

22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Academy

May

13 - Bremen, Germany @ Kulturzentrum Lagerhaus

14 - Düsseldorf, Germany @ Zakk

15 - Hamburg, Germany @ Markethalle

17 - Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B

18 - Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

20 - Göteborg, Sweden @ Pustervik

21 - Stockholm, Sweden @Slaktkykan

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpenhuset

*Special guest Neville Staple Band

^Special guest Hugh Cornwell Electric