Crawlers have announced North American tour dates for this summer. Tickets go on sale February 11. Crawlers released their self-titled EP in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 01Aisle 5Atlanta, GA
Jun 03DC9Washington, DC
Jun 04PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia, PA
Jun 07Mercury LoungeNew York, NY
Jun 10Bar Le Ritz PDBMontreal, QC
Jun 11The Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON
Jun 13SubterraneanChicago, IL
Jun 147th Street EntryMinneapolis, MN
Jun 17HOB - Bronze PeacockHouston, TX
Jun 18Club DadaDallas, TX
Jun 21Valley BarPhoenix, AZ
Jun 22The Moroccan LoungeLos Angeles, CA
Jun 23Popscene at Rickshaw StopSan Francisco, CA
Jun 26Polaris HallPortland, OR
Jun 27FunhouseSeattle, WA
Jun 28Fox CabaretVancouver, BC