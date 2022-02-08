Crawlers have announced North American tour dates for this summer. Tickets go on sale February 11. Crawlers released their self-titled EP in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 01
|Aisle 5
|Atlanta, GA
|Jun 03
|DC9
|Washington, DC
|Jun 04
|PhilaMOCA
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jun 07
|Mercury Lounge
|New York, NY
|Jun 10
|Bar Le Ritz PDB
|Montreal, QC
|Jun 11
|The Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 13
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL
|Jun 14
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jun 17
|HOB - Bronze Peacock
|Houston, TX
|Jun 18
|Club Dada
|Dallas, TX
|Jun 21
|Valley Bar
|Phoenix, AZ
|Jun 22
|The Moroccan Lounge
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jun 23
|Popscene at Rickshaw Stop
|San Francisco, CA
|Jun 26
|Polaris Hall
|Portland, OR
|Jun 27
|Funhouse
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 28
|Fox Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC