IDLES have released a video for their song "CRAWL!". The video was directed by LOOSE and Edie Lawrence. The song is off their album Crawler that was released in 2021 via Partisan Records. IDLES have also announced North American tour dates for this spring and fall. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 11. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 15
|Coachella
|Indio, CA
|Apr 19
|The Mission Ballroom
|Denver, CO
|Apr 20
|The Complex
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Apr 22
|Coachella
|Indio, CA
|Aug 30
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ
|Sep 01
|The Factory in Deep Ellum
|Dallas, TX
|Sep 02
|The Truman
|Kansas City, MO
|Sep 03
|Riverside Theater
|Milwaukee, WI
|Sep 04
|The Fillmore Detroit
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 07
|History
|Toronto, ON
|Sep 09
|Agora Theatre
|Cleveland, OH
|Sep 12
|Promo West Pavilion at Ovation
|Newport, NY
|Sep 13
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Sep 14
|The Anthem
|Washington, DC
|Sep 15
|Kings Theatre
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 17
|Roadrunner
|Boston, MA