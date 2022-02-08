IDLES release new video and North American tour dates

Idles
by Tours

IDLES have released a video for their song "CRAWL!". The video was directed by LOOSE and Edie Lawrence. The song is off their album Crawler that was released in 2021 via Partisan Records. IDLES have also announced North American tour dates for this spring and fall. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 11. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 15CoachellaIndio, CA
Apr 19The Mission BallroomDenver, CO
Apr 20The ComplexSalt Lake City, UT
Apr 22CoachellaIndio, CA
Aug 30The Van BurenPhoenix, AZ
Sep 01The Factory in Deep EllumDallas, TX
Sep 02The TrumanKansas City, MO
Sep 03Riverside TheaterMilwaukee, WI
Sep 04The Fillmore DetroitDetroit, MI
Sep 07HistoryToronto, ON
Sep 09Agora TheatreCleveland, OH
Sep 12Promo West Pavilion at OvationNewport, NY
Sep 13Stage AEPittsburgh, PA
Sep 14The AnthemWashington, DC
Sep 15Kings TheatreBrooklyn, NY
Sep 17RoadrunnerBoston, MA