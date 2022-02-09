Cancer Bats announce new album, release video

Cancer Bats have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Psychic Jailbreak and will be out April 15. The band have also released a video for the title track that features studio footage by Sid Tang, animation from Nathan Stanley and Max Smith and was edited by Mitch Barnes. Cancer Bats will be touring Ontario and Western Canada in the spring and released The Spark That Moves in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.