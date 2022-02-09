Eve 6 announces spring tour (US)

Eve 6 has announced American tour dates for this spring. We Are The Union, Field Medic, and Jake Flores will be joining on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 11. Eve 6 will be releasing their new album Hyperrelevisation later this year and released their EP grim value in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 19MohawkAustin, TX (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
Apr 20Amplified LiveDallas, TX (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
Apr 22Studio at Warehouse LiveHouston, TX (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
Apr 23Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
Apr 24House of BluesNew Orleans, LA (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
Apr 26The LoftAtlanta, GA (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
Apr 27Mercury BallroomLouisville, KY (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
Apr 29The Blind TigerGreensboro, NC (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
Apr 30Recher TheatreTowson, MD (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
May 01The QueenWilmington, DE (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
May 03The WilburBoston, MA (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
May 04Le Poisson RougeNew York, NY (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
May 05Comet Ping PongWashington, DC (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
May 06Comet Ping PongWashington, DC (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
May 07House of BluesCleveland, OH (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
May 08ElevationGrand Rapids, MI (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
May 10Bottom LoungeChicago, IL (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
May 11Piere's Entertainment CenterFort Wayne, IN (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
May 13Pop'sSauget, IL (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
May 15The Oriental TheaterDenver, CO (w/Field Medic, Jake Flores)
May 17191 TooleTuscon, AZ (w/Field Medic, Jake Flores)
May 18Brick By BrickSan Diego, CA (w/Field Medic, Jake Flores)
May 19Constellation RoomSanta Ana, CA (w/Field Medic, Jake Flores)