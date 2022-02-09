Eve 6 has announced American tour dates for this spring. We Are The Union, Field Medic, and Jake Flores will be joining on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 11. Eve 6 will be releasing their new album Hyperrelevisation later this year and released their EP grim value in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 19
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|Apr 20
|Amplified Live
|Dallas, TX (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|Apr 22
|Studio at Warehouse Live
|Houston, TX (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|Apr 23
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|Apr 24
|House of Blues
|New Orleans, LA (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|Apr 26
|The Loft
|Atlanta, GA (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|Apr 27
|Mercury Ballroom
|Louisville, KY (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|Apr 29
|The Blind Tiger
|Greensboro, NC (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|Apr 30
|Recher Theatre
|Towson, MD (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|May 01
|The Queen
|Wilmington, DE (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|May 03
|The Wilbur
|Boston, MA (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|May 04
|Le Poisson Rouge
|New York, NY (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|May 05
|Comet Ping Pong
|Washington, DC (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|May 06
|Comet Ping Pong
|Washington, DC (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|May 07
|House of Blues
|Cleveland, OH (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|May 08
|Elevation
|Grand Rapids, MI (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|May 10
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|May 11
|Piere's Entertainment Center
|Fort Wayne, IN (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|May 13
|Pop's
|Sauget, IL (w/We Are The Union, Jake Flores)
|May 15
|The Oriental Theater
|Denver, CO (w/Field Medic, Jake Flores)
|May 17
|191 Toole
|Tuscon, AZ (w/Field Medic, Jake Flores)
|May 18
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, CA (w/Field Medic, Jake Flores)
|May 19
|Constellation Room
|Santa Ana, CA (w/Field Medic, Jake Flores)