We want YOU to write for Punknews!

2022 is here and that means we are looking for new writers to join our ranks! Want to write about a cool band that you like? Want to let the scene know about the latest punk goings-on? Want to talk to brand new bands and punk big wigs? Got somethin' to say?

Then shoot an e-mail to podcast@punknews.org for more information! Please include "Writing for Punknews" in your subject line. We're specifically looking for review writers and interviewers. Also, if you are into hardcore punk, ska, and cutting-edge stuff, we especially want to hear from you. But, no matter what kind of music you like, if you want to write for us, we want to hear from you!