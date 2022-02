5 hours ago by Em Moore

Chris Farren has surprise-released a new album. The album is called Death Don't Wait (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) and features Laura Stevenson on the title track. Physical copies of the album will be available February 25 via Polyvinyl Records. A video for the title track that was directed by Clay Tatum has also been released. Chris Farren will be touring the US in March. Check out the video and the album below.