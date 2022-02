4 hours ago by Em Moore

Excide have released two new songs. The songs are "Uncoil" and "The Portrait, Now Perceived" and will be on their upcoming LP due out later this year. They have also released a remix of "The Portrait, Now Perceived" by 196degrees. The songs are available digitally via New Morality Zine. Excide released their EP Two of A Kind in 2020 and their single Actualize/Radiation Reel in 2020. Check out the songs below.