Today we are thrilled to bring the premiere of the new album by Gainesville, Florida's You Vandal! The album is called Pretend I Don't Exist and singer Eric Cannon said of the album,



"So much has changed since the last record in terms of how we write songs and explore ideas. It feels like a new band in some ways, and there's a sense of excitement that comes along with that. We can't wait to give everyone a taste of what we've been cooking up."

The album will be out everywhere tomorrow via Jump Start Records. You Vandal released I Just Want to Go Back to Hell in 2017. Listen to the album in full below!