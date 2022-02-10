Riverby announce new album, release “Baseless” video

Philadelphia based indie punk band Riverby have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Absolution and will be out March 25 via Take This to Heart Records. The band has also released a video for their lead single, "Baseless". The song comes with a content warning as it contains "graphic lyrics pertaining to sexual assault and abuse". Riverby released Smart Mouth in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.