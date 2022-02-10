Riverby announce new album, release “Baseless” video

by Em Moore
Philadelphia based indie punk band Riverby have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Absolution and will be out March 25 via Take This to Heart Records. The band has also released a video for their lead single, "Baseless". The song comes with a content warning as it contains "graphic lyrics pertaining to sexual assault and abuse". Riverby released Smart Mouth in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Absolution Tracklist
1. Baseless
2. The Moon
3. Birth By Sleep
4. Fall In Love
5. Heavy To Hold
6. Off With Yr Head
7. Burn Yr House Down
8. Say It
9. Chapel
10. Imagine The Ending