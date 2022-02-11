Dan Andriano and the Bygones announce US tour dates

by Tours

Dan Andriano and the Bygones, have announced American tour dates for this spring. On this tour the Bygones are Derek Grant, Randy Moore, Kayla Gonzalez, and Nick O’Connor. Emily Wolfe will be joining them on select dates. Dan Andriano and the Bygones just released their album Dear Darkness via Epitaph Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 21Soda BarSan Diego, CA (w/Emily Wolfe)
Apr 22Lodge RoomLos Angeles, CA (w/Emily Wolfe)
Apr 23Backstage Bar and BilliardsLas Vegas, NV (w/Emily Wolfe)
Apr 24The NilePhoenix, AZ (w/Emily Wolfe)
Apr 26Spider House BallroomAustin, TX (w/Emily Wolfe)
Apr 27Cambridge RoomDallas, TX (w/Emily Wolfe)
Apr 29The High WattNashville, TN
Apr 30New Brookland TavernWest Columbia, SC (w/Emily Wolfe)
May 02The SocialOrlando, FL (w/Emily Wolfe)
May 04Cat's CradleCarrboro, NC
May 058x10Washington, DC
May 06TV EyeNew York, NY
May 07First Unitarian ChurchPhiladelphia, PA
May 08Crystal BallroomBoston, MA
May 10Mahall'sCleveland, OH (w/Emily Wolfe)
May 11MetroChicago, IL (w/Emily Wolfe)
May 12Blind PigAnn Arbor, MI (w/Emily Wolfe)
May 13Piere's Small Room (Stan's)Fort Wayne, IN (w/Emily Wolfe)
May 14Blueberry HillSt. Louis, MO (w/Emily Wolfe)
May 15The BottleneckLawrence, KS (w/Emily Wolfe)
May 17HQDenver, CO (w/Emily Wolfe)
May 18Kilby CourtSalt Lake City, UT (w/Emily Wolfe)
May 20Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA (w/Emily Wolfe)