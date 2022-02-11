Dan Andriano and the Bygones, have announced American tour dates for this spring. On this tour the Bygones are Derek Grant, Randy Moore, Kayla Gonzalez, and Nick O’Connor. Emily Wolfe will be joining them on select dates. Dan Andriano and the Bygones just released their album Dear Darkness via Epitaph Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 21
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA (w/Emily Wolfe)
|Apr 22
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Emily Wolfe)
|Apr 23
|Backstage Bar and Billiards
|Las Vegas, NV (w/Emily Wolfe)
|Apr 24
|The Nile
|Phoenix, AZ (w/Emily Wolfe)
|Apr 26
|Spider House Ballroom
|Austin, TX (w/Emily Wolfe)
|Apr 27
|Cambridge Room
|Dallas, TX (w/Emily Wolfe)
|Apr 29
|The High Watt
|Nashville, TN
|Apr 30
|New Brookland Tavern
|West Columbia, SC (w/Emily Wolfe)
|May 02
|The Social
|Orlando, FL (w/Emily Wolfe)
|May 04
|Cat's Cradle
|Carrboro, NC
|May 05
|8x10
|Washington, DC
|May 06
|TV Eye
|New York, NY
|May 07
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 08
|Crystal Ballroom
|Boston, MA
|May 10
|Mahall's
|Cleveland, OH (w/Emily Wolfe)
|May 11
|Metro
|Chicago, IL (w/Emily Wolfe)
|May 12
|Blind Pig
|Ann Arbor, MI (w/Emily Wolfe)
|May 13
|Piere's Small Room (Stan's)
|Fort Wayne, IN (w/Emily Wolfe)
|May 14
|Blueberry Hill
|St. Louis, MO (w/Emily Wolfe)
|May 15
|The Bottleneck
|Lawrence, KS (w/Emily Wolfe)
|May 17
|HQ
|Denver, CO (w/Emily Wolfe)
|May 18
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/Emily Wolfe)
|May 20
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA (w/Emily Wolfe)