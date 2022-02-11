Suzi Moon to release new EP, releases single

Suzi Moon will release a new EP. Animal is out April 1 via Pirate's Press. The release has three tracks: "Sonic Attraction," "Animal," and "Gold Record Autograph." You can check out the video for "gold Record Autograph" below. In a press release, Moon said: "Gold Record Autograph is one of those tunes that just popped into my head one night, and the lyrics flowed very easily. I was inspired to write about the choice that artists face when given an opportunity to potentially further their career with a major label contract. Leaving your hometown scene behind, risking friendship and street cred… That doesn’t always pan out for people the way they dreamed it would. The song has a Go-Go’s / Elvis Costello & The Attractions feel to it, classic power punk. We added gang vocals, melodic guitar leads, and big, bright sounding drums to add a light touch to what is lyrically a very dark song."