D.R.I. to tour this Spring

Via an Anonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile
D.R.I. is hitting the road this Spring, which also marks the band's 40th anniversary. On the March and April dates, they'll be supported by Intent. The may dates will feature Paralysis as support. You can see the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|March 29
|Wichita, Kansas
|Barleycorn's
|March 30
|Tulsa, OK
|The Shrine
|March 31
|Little Rock, AR
|Vino's
|April 01
|Oklahoma City, OK
|89th Street
|April 02
|Kansas City, MO
|Record Bar
|April 03
|Omaha, NE
|Waiting Room
|April 05
|Des Moines, IA
|Lefty's
|April 06
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Cabooze
|April 07
|Madison, WI
|Crucible
|April 08
|Milwaukee, WI
|Club Girabaldis
|April 09
|Chicago, IL
|Reggie's
|April 10
|St. Louis, MO
|Red Flag
|April 12
|Indianapolis, IN
|Black Circle
|April 13
|Cincinnati, OH
|Legends Bar
|April 14
|New Kensington, PA
|Underground
|April 15
|Cleveland, OH
|Now That's Class
|April 16
|Westland, MI
|Token Lounge
|April 17
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Pyramid Scheme
|May 10
|Boise, ID
|The Shredder
|May 11
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Aces High Saloon
|May 13
|Fort Collins, CO
|The Coast
|May 14
|Denver, CO
|Gothic Theater
|May 15
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Black Sheep
|May 17
|Gallup, NM
|Juggernaut
|May 18
|Albuquerque, NM
|Launch Pad
|May 19
|El Paso, TX
|Lowbrow PALACe
|May 20
|Tucson, AZ
|The Rock
|May 21
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Nile
|May 22
|Las Vegas, NV
|Backstage Bar