D.R.I. to tour this Spring

D.R.I. to tour this Spring
Via an Anonymous Source, Posted by

D.R.I. is hitting the road this Spring, which also marks the band's 40th anniversary. On the March and April dates, they'll be supported by Intent. The may dates will feature Paralysis as support. You can see the dates below.

DateCityVenue
March 29Wichita, KansasBarleycorn's
March 30Tulsa, OKThe Shrine
March 31Little Rock, ARVino's
April 01Oklahoma City, OK89th Street
April 02Kansas City, MORecord Bar
April 03Omaha, NEWaiting Room
April 05Des Moines, IALefty's
April 06Minneapolis, MNThe Cabooze
April 07Madison, WICrucible
April 08Milwaukee, WIClub Girabaldis
April 09Chicago, ILReggie's
April 10St. Louis, MORed Flag
April 12Indianapolis, INBlack Circle
April 13Cincinnati, OHLegends Bar
April 14New Kensington, PAUnderground
April 15Cleveland, OHNow That's Class
April 16Westland, MIToken Lounge
April 17Grand Rapids, MIPyramid Scheme
May 10Boise, IDThe Shredder
May 11Salt Lake City, UTAces High Saloon
May 13Fort Collins, COThe Coast
May 14Denver, COGothic Theater
May 15Colorado Springs, COBlack Sheep
May 17Gallup, NMJuggernaut
May 18Albuquerque, NMLaunch Pad
May 19El Paso, TXLowbrow PALACe
May 20Tucson, AZThe Rock
May 21Phoenix, AZThe Nile
May 22Las Vegas, NVBackstage Bar