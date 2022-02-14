Teenage Halloween announces spring tour (US)

by Tours

Teenage Halloween have announced tour dates for this spring. The band released a split with The Homeless Gospel Choir in January and released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 09Crayola HouseHariisonburg, VA
Mar 10Brickyard BarKnoxville, TN
Mar 11Hi ToneMemphis, TN
Mar 12Rubber GlovesDenton, TX
Mar 15Cultura Beer GardenLaredo, TX
Mar 17The Creek and the CaveAustin, TX (Official SXSW Don Giovanni Records Showcase)
Mar 18DC9Washington, DC (w/Chris Farren)
Mar 19ElsewhereBrooklyn, NY (w/Chris Farren)
Mar 20PhilaMOCAPhiladelphia, PA (w/Chris Farren)
Mar 21GroundworkdsTucson, AZ
Mar 22Red Moon Ale HouseYuma, AZ
Mar 23Programme Skate and SoundFullerton, CA
Mar 24Tower BarSan Diego, CA (w/Walter, Etc)
Mar 25The AirlinerLos Angeles, CA (w/Walter, Etc)
Mar 26Starlet Room at Harlow'sSacramento, CA
Mar 27924 GilmanBay Area, CA
Mar 29WestmCorvallis, OR
Mar 30Bunk BarPortland, OR (w/Floating Room)
Mar 31Vera ProjectSeattle, WA (w/Supercrush)
Apr 01High Desert Music HallRedmond, OR
Apr 02TBABoise, ID
Apr 03TBABozeman, MT (w/Hey, ILY)
Apr 04Veronica ZaneBillings, MT (w/Hey, ILY)
Apr 06Amsterdam BarMinneapolis, MN (w/Bugsy)
Apr 07UW-MadisonMadison, WI (w/Bugsy)
Apr 08Cactus ClubMilwalkee, WI (w/Bugsy)
Apr 09Cobra LoungeChicago, IL (w/Kali Masi)
Apr 10Howard's ClubBowling Green, OH (w/The Sonder Bombs, Equipment, Runaway Brother)
Apr 11One27 MainMorgantown, WV
Apr 12TBAState College, PA
Apr 13Joe SquaredBaltimore, MD
Apr 14The SaintAsbury Park, NJ (w/R.A.P. Ferreira)