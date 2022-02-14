Teenage Halloween have announced tour dates for this spring. The band released a split with The Homeless Gospel Choir in January and released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 09
|Crayola House
|Hariisonburg, VA
|Mar 10
|Brickyard Bar
|Knoxville, TN
|Mar 11
|Hi Tone
|Memphis, TN
|Mar 12
|Rubber Gloves
|Denton, TX
|Mar 15
|Cultura Beer Garden
|Laredo, TX
|Mar 17
|The Creek and the Cave
|Austin, TX (Official SXSW Don Giovanni Records Showcase)
|Mar 18
|DC9
|Washington, DC (w/Chris Farren)
|Mar 19
|Elsewhere
|Brooklyn, NY (w/Chris Farren)
|Mar 20
|PhilaMOCA
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Chris Farren)
|Mar 21
|Groundworkds
|Tucson, AZ
|Mar 22
|Red Moon Ale House
|Yuma, AZ
|Mar 23
|Programme Skate and Sound
|Fullerton, CA
|Mar 24
|Tower Bar
|San Diego, CA (w/Walter, Etc)
|Mar 25
|The Airliner
|Los Angeles, CA (w/Walter, Etc)
|Mar 26
|Starlet Room at Harlow's
|Sacramento, CA
|Mar 27
|924 Gilman
|Bay Area, CA
|Mar 29
|Westm
|Corvallis, OR
|Mar 30
|Bunk Bar
|Portland, OR (w/Floating Room)
|Mar 31
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA (w/Supercrush)
|Apr 01
|High Desert Music Hall
|Redmond, OR
|Apr 02
|TBA
|Boise, ID
|Apr 03
|TBA
|Bozeman, MT (w/Hey, ILY)
|Apr 04
|Veronica Zane
|Billings, MT (w/Hey, ILY)
|Apr 06
|Amsterdam Bar
|Minneapolis, MN (w/Bugsy)
|Apr 07
|UW-Madison
|Madison, WI (w/Bugsy)
|Apr 08
|Cactus Club
|Milwalkee, WI (w/Bugsy)
|Apr 09
|Cobra Lounge
|Chicago, IL (w/Kali Masi)
|Apr 10
|Howard's Club
|Bowling Green, OH (w/The Sonder Bombs, Equipment, Runaway Brother)
|Apr 11
|One27 Main
|Morgantown, WV
|Apr 12
|TBA
|State College, PA
|Apr 13
|Joe Squared
|Baltimore, MD
|Apr 14
|The Saint
|Asbury Park, NJ (w/R.A.P. Ferreira)