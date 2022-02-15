Rage Against The Machine/Run The Jewels announce rescheduled shows

Rage Against The Machine/Run The Jewels announce rescheduled shows
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Rage Against the Machine have announced rescheduled tour dates for half of their "Public Service Announcement" tour with Run The Jewels. The shows that were originally scheduled for March 31 through May 23 will now take place in spring 2023. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates and refunds are available through point of purchase. The band announced the delay of the start of the tour last month and shows scheduled for this summer (July 9 through August 14) are going ahead as planned. See the new rescheduled dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 22, 2023Pan American CenterLas Cruces, NM
Feb 24, 2023Don Haskins CenterEl Paso, TX
Feb 26, 2023Gila River ArenaGlendale, AZ
Feb 28, 2023Gila River ArenaGlendale, AZ
Mar 03, 2023Oakland ArenaOakland, CA
Mar 05, 2023Oakland ArenaOakland, CA
Mar 07, 2023Moda CenterPortland, OR
Mar 09, 2023Tacoma DomeTacoma, WA
Mar 11, 2023Pacific ColiseumVancouver, BC
Mar 13, 2023Scotiabank SaddledomeCalgary, AB
Mar 15, 2023Rogers PlaceEdmonton, AB
Mar 17, 2023Canada Life CentreWinnipeg, MB
Mar 19, 2023Target CenterMinneapolis, MN
Mar 20, 2023Target CenterMinneapolis, MN
Mar 22, 2023Denny Sanford Premier CenterSioux Falls, SD
Mar 28, 2023T-Mobile CenterKansas City, MO
Mar 30, 2023Enterprise CenterSt. Louis, MO
Apr 01, 2023Little Caesars ArenaDetroit, MI
Apr 02, 2023Little Caesars ArenaDetroit, MI