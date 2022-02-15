Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Rage Against the Machine have announced rescheduled tour dates for half of their "Public Service Announcement" tour with Run The Jewels. The shows that were originally scheduled for March 31 through May 23 will now take place in spring 2023. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates and refunds are available through point of purchase. The band announced the delay of the start of the tour last month and shows scheduled for this summer (July 9 through August 14) are going ahead as planned. See the new rescheduled dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 22, 2023
|Pan American Center
|Las Cruces, NM
|Feb 24, 2023
|Don Haskins Center
|El Paso, TX
|Feb 26, 2023
|Gila River Arena
|Glendale, AZ
|Feb 28, 2023
|Gila River Arena
|Glendale, AZ
|Mar 03, 2023
|Oakland Arena
|Oakland, CA
|Mar 05, 2023
|Oakland Arena
|Oakland, CA
|Mar 07, 2023
|Moda Center
|Portland, OR
|Mar 09, 2023
|Tacoma Dome
|Tacoma, WA
|Mar 11, 2023
|Pacific Coliseum
|Vancouver, BC
|Mar 13, 2023
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|Calgary, AB
|Mar 15, 2023
|Rogers Place
|Edmonton, AB
|Mar 17, 2023
|Canada Life Centre
|Winnipeg, MB
|Mar 19, 2023
|Target Center
|Minneapolis, MN
|Mar 20, 2023
|Target Center
|Minneapolis, MN
|Mar 22, 2023
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Mar 28, 2023
|T-Mobile Center
|Kansas City, MO
|Mar 30, 2023
|Enterprise Center
|St. Louis, MO
|Apr 01, 2023
|Little Caesars Arena
|Detroit, MI
|Apr 02, 2023
|Little Caesars Arena
|Detroit, MI