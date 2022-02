, Posted by 17 hours ago Contributed by paulone , Posted by John Gentile

Boris The Sprinkler are going to throw a 30th anniverday show. That will be Saturday, June 25th, at the beer garden at Badger State Brewery, Green Bay. THe Ergs serve as main support. Also playing will be the debut of Butchers Union, which includes two members of Dillinger Four, The Leg Hounds, and first wave punkes the Minors. BTS released Vespa to Venus in 2019.