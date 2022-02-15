Bob Mould has surprise-released a solo live EP called The Ocean. The EP features acoustic performances of "The Ocean", "Forecast of Rain", and Husker Du's "Divide and Conquer" and is out now via Merge Records. The songs were recorded live at Granary Music in San Francisco originally for World Cafe. A video for "Forecast of Rain" has also been released. The video was recorded October 16, 2021 at Stoughton Opera House in Stoughton WI. Bob Mould has also announced solo electric tour dates for North America, the UK, and Ireland for this spring and fall. Bob Mould released Blue Hearts in 2020. Check out the EP, video, and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 30
|Ventura Music Hall
|Ventura, CA
|Apr 01
|Alibi
|Palm Springs, CA
|Apr 02
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Apr 03
|Coach House
|San Juan Capistrano, CA
|Apr 05
|Troubadour
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 06
|Harlow’s
|Sacramento, CA
|Apr 08
|Mystic Theater
|Petaluma, CA
|Apr 09
|Felton Music Hall
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Apr 10
|Freight & Salvage
|Berkeley, CA
|Apr 12
|Doug Fir
|Portland, OR
|Apr 14
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|Apr 15
|Mount Baker Theatre Lounge
|Bellingham, WA
|Apr 16
|Capitol Theater
|Olympia, WA
|Apr 18
|Triple Door
|Seattle, WA
|Apr 19
|Sessions Music Hall
|Eugene, OR
|May 13
|Newton Theater
|Newton, NJ
|May 14
|Appell Center
|York, PA
|May 15
|World Café Live (seated)
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 17
|Daryl’s House
|Pawling, NY
|May 18
|Lark Hall
|Albany, NY
|May 20
|Levon Helm Studio
|Woodstock, NY
|May 21
|Flying Monkey
|Plymouth, NH
|May 24
|The Kate
|Old Saybrook, CT
|May 26
|Greenwich Odeon
|East Greenwich, RI
|May 27
|Payomet Performing Arts Center (Cape Cod)
|North Truro, MA
|Jun 09
|Concorde 2
|Brighton, UK
|Jun 10
|Engine Rooms
|Southampton, UK
|Jun 12
|The Mill
|Birmingham, UK
|Jun 14
|Oxford O2 Academy 2
|Oxford, UK
|Jun 16
|Islington Assembly Hall
|London, UK
|Jun 17
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK
|Jun 18
|The Sugarmill
|Stoke-on-Trent, UK
|Jun 20
|Thekla
|Bristol, UK
|Jun 22
|Oran Mor
|Glasgow, UK
|Jun 23
|Riverside
|Newcastle, UK
|Jun 24
|Arts Club
|Liverpool, UK
|Jun 25
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, UK
|Jun 27
|The Live Rooms
|Chester, UK
|Jun 28
|The Globe
|Cardiff, UK
|Jun 30
|Limelight 2
|Belfast, UK
|Jul 01
|Whelan’s
|Dublin, IE
|Oct 07
|Headliner’s Music Hall
|Louisville, KY
|Oct 08
|Buskirk Chumley Theater
|Bloomington, IN
|Oct 09
|City Winery
|Nashville, TN
|Oct 11
|40 Watt
|Athens, GA
|Oct 12
|City Winery
|Atlanta, GA
|Oct 14
|Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
|Ponte Vedra, FL
|Oct 15
|Pour House
|Charleston, SC
|Oct 16
|ArtsCenter
|Carrboro, NC
|Oct 18
|The Broadberry
|Richmond, VA
|Oct 22
|Harvester Performance Center
|Rocky Mount, VA
|Oct 23
|Grey Eagle
|Asheville, NC