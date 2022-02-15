Bob Mould releases live EP, announces tour dates

Bob Mould releases live EP, announces tour dates
by Merge Tours

Bob Mould has surprise-released a solo live EP called The Ocean. The EP features acoustic performances of "The Ocean", "Forecast of Rain", and Husker Du's "Divide and Conquer" and is out now via Merge Records. The songs were recorded live at Granary Music in San Francisco originally for World Cafe. A video for "Forecast of Rain" has also been released. The video was recorded October 16, 2021 at Stoughton Opera House in Stoughton WI. Bob Mould has also announced solo electric tour dates for North America, the UK, and Ireland for this spring and fall. Bob Mould released Blue Hearts in 2020. Check out the EP, video, and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 30Ventura Music HallVentura, CA
Apr 01AlibiPalm Springs, CA
Apr 02CasbahSan Diego, CA
Apr 03Coach HouseSan Juan Capistrano, CA
Apr 05TroubadourLos Angeles, CA
Apr 06Harlow’sSacramento, CA
Apr 08Mystic TheaterPetaluma, CA
Apr 09Felton Music HallSanta Cruz, CA
Apr 10Freight & SalvageBerkeley, CA
Apr 12Doug FirPortland, OR
Apr 14Rickshaw TheatreVancouver, BC
Apr 15Mount Baker Theatre LoungeBellingham, WA
Apr 16Capitol TheaterOlympia, WA
Apr 18Triple DoorSeattle, WA
Apr 19Sessions Music HallEugene, OR
May 13Newton TheaterNewton, NJ
May 14Appell CenterYork, PA
May 15World Café Live (seated)Philadelphia, PA
May 17Daryl’s HousePawling, NY
May 18Lark HallAlbany, NY
May 20Levon Helm StudioWoodstock, NY
May 21Flying MonkeyPlymouth, NH
May 24The KateOld Saybrook, CT
May 26Greenwich OdeonEast Greenwich, RI
May 27Payomet Performing Arts Center (Cape Cod)North Truro, MA
Jun 09Concorde 2Brighton, UK
Jun 10Engine RoomsSouthampton, UK
Jun 12The MillBirmingham, UK
Jun 14Oxford O2 Academy 2Oxford, UK
Jun 16Islington Assembly HallLondon, UK
Jun 17Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK
Jun 18The SugarmillStoke-on-Trent, UK
Jun 20TheklaBristol, UK
Jun 22Oran MorGlasgow, UK
Jun 23RiversideNewcastle, UK
Jun 24Arts ClubLiverpool, UK
Jun 25Brudenell Social ClubLeeds, UK
Jun 27The Live RoomsChester, UK
Jun 28The GlobeCardiff, UK
Jun 30Limelight 2Belfast, UK
Jul 01Whelan’sDublin, IE
Oct 07Headliner’s Music HallLouisville, KY
Oct 08Buskirk Chumley TheaterBloomington, IN
Oct 09City WineryNashville, TN
Oct 1140 WattAthens, GA
Oct 12City WineryAtlanta, GA
Oct 14Ponte Vedra Concert HallPonte Vedra, FL
Oct 15Pour HouseCharleston, SC
Oct 16ArtsCenterCarrboro, NC
Oct 18The BroadberryRichmond, VA
Oct 22Harvester Performance CenterRocky Mount, VA
Oct 23Grey EagleAsheville, NC