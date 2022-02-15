Bob Mould has surprise-released a solo live EP called The Ocean. The EP features acoustic performances of "The Ocean", "Forecast of Rain", and Husker Du's "Divide and Conquer" and is out now via Merge Records. The songs were recorded live at Granary Music in San Francisco originally for World Cafe. A video for "Forecast of Rain" has also been released. The video was recorded October 16, 2021 at Stoughton Opera House in Stoughton WI. Bob Mould has also announced solo electric tour dates for North America, the UK, and Ireland for this spring and fall. Bob Mould released Blue Hearts in 2020. Check out the EP, video, and tour dates below.