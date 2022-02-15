Propagandhi announce Eastern Canada shows

Propagandhi announce Eastern Canada shows
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Propagandhi have announced Ontario and Nova Scotia tour dates for this May. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 18. Propagandhi will be touring Western Canada in the spring and fall. The band released their album Victory Lap in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 19The MarqueeHalifax, NS (w/Cluttered, Worst Part, The Bloody Hell)
May 21Pouzza FestMontreal, QC
May 24Lee's PalaceToronto, ON (w/Frvits)
May 25Lee's PalaceToronto, ON (w/Frvits)
May 27London Music HallLondon, ON (w/Maldita, Mvll Crimes)
May 28Guelph Concert TheatreGuelph, ON (w/Maldita, Mvll Crimes)