Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Propagandhi have announced Ontario and Nova Scotia tour dates for this May. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 18. Propagandhi will be touring Western Canada in the spring and fall. The band released their album Victory Lap in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 19
|The Marquee
|Halifax, NS (w/Cluttered, Worst Part, The Bloody Hell)
|May 21
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC
|May 24
|Lee's Palace
|Toronto, ON (w/Frvits)
|May 25
|Lee's Palace
|Toronto, ON (w/Frvits)
|May 27
|London Music Hall
|London, ON (w/Maldita, Mvll Crimes)
|May 28
|Guelph Concert Theatre
|Guelph, ON (w/Maldita, Mvll Crimes)