Oceanator announces new album, releases “Bad Brain Daze” video

Oceanator have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Nothing's Ever Fine and was co-produced by Bartees Strange. It will be out April 8 via Polyvinyl Records. A video for "Bad Brain Daze" that was directed by Chirs Farren has also been released. The song features Jeff Rosenstock on saxophone and additional vocals from Ashley Kossakowski (Groupie), David Combs (Bad Moves), Devin McKnight (Speedy Ortiz), Jer Berkin (The Sonder Bombs), Josh Robbins (Alright), Lily Mastrodimos (Long Neck), and Sarah Blumenthal (Alright). Oceanator released Things I Never Said in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Nothing's Ever Fine Tracklist
1. Morning
2. Nightmare Machine
3. The Last Summer
4. Beach Days (Alive Again)
5. Solar Flares
6. Post Meridian
7. Stuck
8. From the Van
9. Bad Brain Daze
10. Summer Rain
11. Evening