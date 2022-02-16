The Linda Lindas will be heading to Japan this August. Summer Sonic is a yearly music festival in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, this year it is set to happen on August 20th in Tokyo and on August 21 in Osaka. The ladies have been announced as the first wave of bands along with The Offspring, Fishbone, and more. You can click here to check out the festival website.
The Linda Lindas to perform Summer Sonic 2022
