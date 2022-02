6 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

Vinyl collectors retail holiday, Record Store Day have published their list for their April 2022 event. The main event will happen on April 23rd, 2022 but the event planners have proactively designated a RSD drop date of June, 18, 2022 for records that will not make it out in time for the April street date. You can click here to check out the full statement and to view the list.