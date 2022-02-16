Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Chisel have announced spring tour dates for the US. Quarantine will be joining them on select dates. The Chisel will be touring the UK in March and released Retaliation in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 02
|TBA
|Boston, MA (w/Quarantine)
|May 03
|The Brooklyn Monarch
|New York City, NY (w/Quarantine, Violent Way, Anti-Machine, The Follies)
|May 04
|Collison
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/Quarantine, Heavy Discipline, Necro Heads)
|May 05
|TBA
|Richmond, VA (w/Quarantine)
|May 06
|TBA
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Quarantine)
|May 07
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York City, NY (w/Warthog, Impaler)
|May 08
|TBA
|Portland, OR
|May 09
|Vera Project
|Seattle, WA (w/Electric Chair, Nasti)
|May 11
|El Rio
|San Francisco, CA
|May 12
|TBA
|San Jose, CA
|May 13
|TBA
|Long Beach, CA
|May 14
|TBA
|Los Angeles, CA