The Chisel announce US shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

The Chisel have announced spring tour dates for the US. Quarantine will be joining them on select dates. The Chisel will be touring the UK in March and released Retaliation in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 02TBABoston, MA (w/Quarantine)
May 03The Brooklyn MonarchNew York City, NY (w/Quarantine, Violent Way, Anti-Machine, The Follies)
May 04CollisonPittsburgh, PA (w/Quarantine, Heavy Discipline, Necro Heads)
May 05TBARichmond, VA (w/Quarantine)
May 06TBAPhiladelphia, PA (w/Quarantine)
May 07Bowery BallroomNew York City, NY (w/Warthog, Impaler)
May 08TBAPortland, OR
May 09Vera ProjectSeattle, WA (w/Electric Chair, Nasti)
May 11El RioSan Francisco, CA
May 12TBASan Jose, CA
May 13TBALong Beach, CA
May 14TBALos Angeles, CA