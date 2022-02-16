The Real McKenzies to release greatest hits comp

The Real McKenzies have announced that they will be releasing a greatest hits album. It is called Float Me Boat and features 23 of their songs. It will be out March 18 via Fat Wreck Chords. They have also released "Chip" with a statement from vocalist Paul McKenzie that reads,



"Charles Dickenson wrote a story and you should read it. It’s called The Devil and Mr. Chips. It’s a story about a guy who was a shipbuilder and one day the devil appeared before him with a bucket of nails and copper (as a shipbuilder, that stuff’s really valuable). Satan wanted his soul in return, but he’d have to take this wee rat with him along with the nails and copper. And that rat was a right little fucker and drove the man mad. It’s a really good read."

The Real McKenzies will be touring Canada in March and released Beer & Loathing in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.