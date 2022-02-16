Anti-Flag and Vulgaires Machins announce Quebec shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Anti-Flag and Vulgaires Machins have announced tour dates for Quebec for this fall. MUDIE will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18. Anti-Flag will be touring Western Canada with Billy Talent and NOBRO in the spring and released 20/20 Vision in 2020. Vulgaires Machins released their self-titled album in 2011. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 12Granada TheatreSherbrooke, QC
Nov 13Imperial BellQuebec City, QC
Nov 15Salle Rolland BrunelleJoliette, QC
Nov 16Theatre Du PalaisSaguenay, QC
Nov 18Cabaret de L'Amphitheatre CogecoTrois-Rivieres, QC
Nov 19MTelusMontreal, QC