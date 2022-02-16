Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Anti-Flag and Vulgaires Machins have announced tour dates for Quebec for this fall. MUDIE will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18. Anti-Flag will be touring Western Canada with Billy Talent and NOBRO in the spring and released 20/20 Vision in 2020. Vulgaires Machins released their self-titled album in 2011. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 12
|Granada Theatre
|Sherbrooke, QC
|Nov 13
|Imperial Bell
|Quebec City, QC
|Nov 15
|Salle Rolland Brunelle
|Joliette, QC
|Nov 16
|Theatre Du Palais
|Saguenay, QC
|Nov 18
|Cabaret de L'Amphitheatre Cogeco
|Trois-Rivieres, QC
|Nov 19
|MTelus
|Montreal, QC