Portrayal of Guilt and Sargent House have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The shows will take place in the summer. Portrayal of Guilt will be touring the US with END in March and with World Peace in the spring. The band released We Are Always Alone and CHRISTFUCKER in 2021. Thou will be touring the US with Converge, Full of Hell and Uniform in March and released Hightower in 2021. Check out the dates below.