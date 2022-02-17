Portrayal of Guilt and Thou announce UK & EU tour

by Tours

Portrayal of Guilt and Sargent House have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The shows will take place in the summer. Portrayal of Guilt will be touring the US with END in March and with World Peace in the spring. The band released We Are Always Alone and CHRISTFUCKER in 2021. Thou will be touring the US with Converge, Full of Hell and Uniform in March and released Hightower in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 27Petit BainParis, FR
Jun 28Lucky's LukeTrier, DE
Jun 29JubezKarlsruhe, DE
Jun 30JunkyardDortmund, DE
Jul 01UT ConnewitzLeipzig, DE
Jul 02Urban SpreeBerlin, DE
Jul 03Alte MeiereiKiel, DE
Jul 04DoornroosjeNijmegen, NL
Jul 05DokrijkAntwerp, BE
Jul 06UnderworldLondon, UK
Jul 07The White HotelManchester, UK
Jul 08StereoGlasgow, UK
Jul 10The LanesBristol, UK